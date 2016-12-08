Get dunked on by LeBron James at North Hills this weekend

Visitors to Midtown’s North Hills this weekend can get dunked on by Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James and encounter a dinosaur without ever leaving their seats.
The experience is courtesy of Facebook, which is showing off its Gear VR headset made by Samsung. It looks like an oversized pair of ski goggles with a Samsung smart phone clipped to the front.
Between noon and 8 p.m. each day through Sunday, people can try the Gear VR setup for a two-minute demonstration near the North Hills movie theater in what looks like a futuristic shipping container.
The Facebook container was set up in the early hours of Thursday morning and has been attracting attention from people walking by.
“I’ve already seen a couple selfies out there with it,” said Ashley Stallings, the events and community relations manager at North Hills.
When wearing the headset and headphones, users can turn their head in any direction, and the game or film will move with them, making it feel like they’re looking in a different direction.
The $99 Gear VR device uses optics and software developed by Oculus, and Samsung Galaxy-series phones, Cooper said. Facebook hopes that people will try it out and want to buy their own.
“VR is one of those technologies that you really have to see it to believe it,” said Alan Cooper, a spokesman for Facebook.
Facebook purchased Oculus in 2014 for $2 billion. The company also builds a more powerful and expensive version of its virtual reality headset called the Oculus Rift.
The North Hills visit is part of a tour that kicked off in Dallas on Oct. 16 and will roll through 30 cities, including New York, Charlotte and Philadelphia.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments