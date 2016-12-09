91-year-old keeps on truckin' at grocery store job

Roy Campbell, the director of exhibits and digital media at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, talking about Miss Kagawa, one of 58 Japanese Friendship Dolls given to the children of the United States by the children of Japan in 1927 and 1928. Miss Kagawa is said to have been the only one of the dolls to remain on display after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, though with a special message about the "ruthless leaders" of Japan and the "latent goodwill" of the Japanese people. He's talking about her continued significance today.
VIDEO: For the past 33 years, Henry Kidd has greeted students in his N.C. State bowling classes the same way: “Good morning! It’s a beautiful day!” His enthusiasm, and his deep southern drawl, fill The Alley, a 24-lane bowling center that has been a fixture on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, N.C. for five decades. The Alley will close it doors November 26 to make way for a new Target store.
Several Wake County jail prisoners were being treated for injuries Tuesday afternoon after a transport van and a car collided at South Salisbury and East Cabarrus streets. The crash happened about 11:20 a.m. and brought multiple Emergency Medical Services units and Raleigh police to the scene. Initial reports said several prisoners were hurt, but details were not immediately available. There did not appear to be any serious injuries among people in the car.
Lewis 'Dusty' Dewberry speaks about Dusty's Service Center closing as Boylan Heights continues to develop in Raleigh Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. In February, Dewberry's lease will not be renewed, and the area will be redeveloped. Dewberry, 69, said he is sad to leave, but he can't stop progress.
Nearly 1,000 people attended Sunday Supper on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh Sunday to help Hurricane Matthew flood survivors. The proceeds from the 1,000 tickets, which sold out in four days, will go to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund for Hurricane Matthew to help defray the estimated $1.5 billion in damage in Eastern North Carolina.
Video: Garner Magnet High School senior Declan Newkirk is the manger for the football team. He has worked at the job for almost all of his four years, taking care of the coaches needs at practices, provides game balls for officials during games, and has gained the admiration and friendship of the players.
VIDEO: The scene from South Salisbury Street at West Hargett Street in downtown Raleigh, N.C. as roads near the 200 block of South Salisbury Street were closed about 7:30 p.m. Thursday as police investigated a report of a suspicious package.