Cary couple found safe after being reported missing from senior center

A couple reported missing from their apartment in the Woodland Terrace senior-living center overnight have returned home unharmed, hours after the Cary Police Department asked officials for help finding them.
A Silver Alert had been issued for Karen and James Wagner, both 87, early Friday, according to a release from the State Department of Public Safety.
The Silver Alert was canceled about 10 a.m. after the two returned to Woodland Terrace, which is near the corner of Kildaire Farm Road and Southeast Maynard Road.
The alert said both spouses were believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, which is the grounds for issuing a Silver Alert.
The couple returned to the center of their own accord, a Cary police dispatcher said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
