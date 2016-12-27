Fire breaks out at Raleigh recycling warehouse

City of Raleigh workers carefully use a knuckle boom Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 to hoist the Raleigh acorn onto a trailer to be transported from the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts to artist David Benson’s studio where it will be polished before being dropped during the First Night Raleigh celebration on New Year’s Eve.
Video: The Wake Forest High School football team, band and cheerleaders paraded around the school Friday as they get fired up before playing in the state championship game against Greensboro Page on Saturday.
Watch a time lapse of Philip Bryan as he prepares with makeup artist Steven Young for the opening night of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical in his dressing room at DPAC November 29, 2016 in Durham, N.C.
Roy Campbell, the director of exhibits and digital media at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, talking about Miss Kagawa, one of 58 Japanese Friendship Dolls given to the children of the United States by the children of Japan in 1927 and 1928. Miss Kagawa is said to have been the only one of the dolls to remain on display after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, though with a special message about the "ruthless leaders" of Japan and the "latent goodwill" of the Japanese people. He's talking about her continued significance today.
VIDEO: For the past 33 years, Henry Kidd has greeted students in his N.C. State bowling classes the same way: “Good morning! It’s a beautiful day!” His enthusiasm, and his deep southern drawl, fill The Alley, a 24-lane bowling center that has been a fixture on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, N.C. for five decades. The Alley will close it doors November 26 to make way for a new Target store.