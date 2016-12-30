Wake County

December 30, 2016 5:09 AM

Police investigate homicide at Raleigh hotel

From Staff Reports

RALEIGH

Police found a shooting victim at a Raleigh hotel Thursday night who later died at a hospital.

Officers responded to a call shortly after 8 p.m. to a hotel in the 2900 block of Capital Boulevard, according to a police statement. The man was taken to WakeMed, where he died.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash reward for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

