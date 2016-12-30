Disney podcast host from Raleigh dies at young age

Glenn Alan Mize Jr. was a 34-year-old husband and a new father. He had a deep love of Disney that he shared with the world through a popular podcast.
On Christmas Eve, Mize died of a heart attack.
The Enchanted Tiki Talk Podcast has interviewed the voices behind Goofy and Winnie the Pooh, along with the actor who played Boba Fett, Tinker Bell’s reference model, Disney Imagineers and more. But the podcast doesn’t just interview familiar Disney characters. It also provides tips and guides for visiting Walt Disney World, pros and cons of annual passes, favorite attractions, park treats and more.
Mize co-hosted the show with friends Sean Duffy and Keith Brown.
The podcast has thousands of listeners and subscribers, more than 4,600 followers on its Twitter account and nearly 1,000 on its Facebook page. Mize himself had thousands of Twitter followers. The podcast has 170 episodes on iTunes dating back to 2013.
Mize was born in Greenville and lived most of his adult life in Cary. He was a graduate of Cary High School in 2000 and N.C. State University in 2004. He was a Wolfpack fan and sports lover, according to his obituary. Mize worked for the State Employees Credit Union for the past eight years and liked to spend time outdoors. Friends and family called him by his middle name, Alan.
He is survived by his wife, Blair, and his three-month-old daughter, Grace. Most recently, Mize and his family lived in Holly Springs. His funeral was Tuesday in Raleigh.
I can see why he loved the Disney community so much.
Blair Mize, widow of Disney podcast host Alan Mize
Blair took over his Twitter account the day after his death to show her appreciation.
“This is Alan’s wife, Blair,” she wrote. “Thank you all so much for your outpouring of support and love. I can see why he loved the Disney community so much.”
Ernie Pearson, Blair’s father, said the family was shocked and devastated by Mize’s heart attack.
“He was in good shape,” Pearson said. “We never had any indication of any problem whatsoever. It’s been unbelievable to everybody.”
Pearson said Mize was loving, kind and completely devoted to Grace.
“He was so overjoyed with the birth of Grace,” Pearson said. “I was at the hospital the morning after the birth, and he was already totally in love and so gentle with her. ... He would have been a great father to her.”
Mize loved to spend time on the water along the North Carolina coast and to hunt in Sampson County, Pearson said.
“He was a wonderful guy who was perfect for my daughter,” Pearson said.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise money for Grace’s college fund. The campaign had a goal of $5,000 but as of Thursday afternoon 308 people had donated $12,990. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family asked that donations be made to the campaign.
“This is (Grace’s) first Christmas, and it’s the least we can do for a man we love,” Dan Turk, organizer of the campaign, wrote.
The podcast’s Facebook page shared several status updates mourning Mize and sharing memories of their time together.
“Alan, Keith and I met each other through Twitter as part of the Disney community,” co-host Duffy wrote. “We instantly clicked as friends with many common interests, same sense of humor, and a brotherhood quickly formed.
“Alan was always the one to keep us on track when things got crazy. He would always know just what to say at the right time. His quick wit and charm won over our listeners instantly.”
Mize’s wife encouraged people to appreciate their families.
“Don’t take anything for granted,” she said. “Hug your family a little tighter. Be a little kinder. You never know how long you’ll have with your loved ones.”
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments