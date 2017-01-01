Wake County

January 1, 2017 2:49 PM

Wake deputy wrecks patrol car near Garner

By Abbie Bennett

A Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputy ran off the road Sunday and wrecked his patrol car.

The deputy drove off U.S. 70 and crashed between Interstate 40 and Greenfield Parkway outside of Garner, Sheriff’s Office spokesman John Dee Jones said.

The unnamed deputy was transported to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh but was “conscious and alert and seems to be OK” Jones said, adding that he was taken to the hospital “just as a precaution.”

The deputy was responding to a call when he drove off the road and into the edge of the woods, Jones said.

Wake County

