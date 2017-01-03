Triangle is ranked No. 12 on Orkin bed bug list

The Triangle has a bed bug problem, according to pest control company Orkin, which ranked the area No. 12 on it’s list of top 50 cities for bed bugs.
The list is based on treatment data for the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 2015 to November 2016, including both residential and commercial treatments.
Baltimore took the No. 1 spot, followed by Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York, Columbus, Ohio, Los Angeles, Detroit, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose and Richmond-Petersburg, Va.
The Raleigh-Durham area fell one place from its ranking last year when it held the No. 11 spot.
Charlotte is No. 19 on Orkin’s list. Other North Carolina areas on the list included Asheville at No. 25 and Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem at No. 42. The Triad area made the list for the first time this year. Orkin has been releasing the top 50 list for six years.
“We have more people affected by bed bugs in the United States now than ever before,” says Ron Harrison, an Orkin entomologist and director of technical services. “They were virtually unheard of in the U.S. 10 years ago.”
Bed bugs are great hitchhikers because they travel from place to place with ease, including in luggage, purses and other belongings. Bed bugs can be found anywhere, from single family homes, apartments and hotels, to public places such as movie theaters, public transit and libraries and offices, Orkin said in a news release.
“Anyone can get bed bugs in their home,” Harrison said. “They are not a sign of uncleanliness. Bed bugs only need blood to survive. We have treated for bed bugs in everything from million dollar homes to public housing.”
For more information on bed bugs, including tips to detect and prevent them, go to www.ncagr.gov/spcap/sleep/Bedbugs.htm.
