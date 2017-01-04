Red Cross blood, platelet supply critically low

The American Red Cross needs people to donate blood and platelets because its supply has run critically low after the holidays.
The Red Cross received 37,000 fewer donations nationwide in November and December than it expected, according to a news release, including 950 fewer in the Carolinas Blood Services Region, which includes most of North Carolina and small parts of South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia.
The holiday months are always among the most challenging for donations due to people’s hectic schedules, inclement weather and illness, said Red Cross spokeswoman Maya Franklin.
Not only were there fewer donors, there also were fewer blood drives, Franklin said – about 1,000 fewer nationwide.
The Red Cross says donations are critically needed now so patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments. For more information, go to redcrossblood.org or facebook.com/redcrossblood.
