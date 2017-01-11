If you’re flying from RDU Terminal 2 today, have a coffee on them

After a long Tuesday morning and part of an afternoon in which airlines in Raleigh-Durham International Airport's Terminal 2 could not access their check-in systems through the airport's computer network, RDU is offering free coffee to travelers Wednesday.
On Twitter, the airport posted a message that said, “Yesterday was tough, & we appreciate your patience. Thank you. Today- enjoy a cup of coffee on us at either T2 post-security locations.”
The tweet does not specifically say it, but a footnote suggests the airport means the deal is at Starbucks locations.
The offer is in effect from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m., the post said.
The problem, which officials said was tracked to a firmware problem in the network, began about 5 a.m. and was fixed shortly after 2 p.m.
