Raleigh police: Man accidentally shot himself getting out of his car

Police say a man found dead in a parking lot in North Raleigh on Wednesday morning had accidentally shot himself while getting out of his car.
The 44-year-old man was discovered by police officers shortly after 8 a.m. in a parking lot at 6500 Creedmoor Road, police said. The officers were dispatched to the office complex parking lot after getting reports of an unresponsive man.
The man was declared dead at the scene, said Raleigh Police Department spokesman Jim Sughrue.
Police have not released other information about the incident, including the man’s name.
