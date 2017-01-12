Natural gas leak in Cary prompts home evacuations

Firefighters evacuated people from homes on Southbank Drive, near the Lochmere Golf Club, Thursday morning because of a natural gas leak that followed a contractor’s damaging a pipe, officials said.
The pipe was broken shortly before 11 a.m., a town spokeswoman said.
Firefighters ordered the evacuations about 11:15 a.m. as a precaution in case the case was moving through the sewer system in the neighborhood.
There were no reports of injuries, and it was unclear how many houses were being emptied if people were at home.
The leak was reported to involve a 4-inch gas line.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
