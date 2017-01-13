‘We failed ... and we are very sorry’ – RDU airport chief apologizes

The President and CEO of Raleigh-Durham International Airport is apologizing to passengers for a computer failure that resulted in long lines and the cancellation of some flights on Tuesday.
The problem with the airport’s computer network prevented several airlines from being able to check in passengers and resulted in the cancellation of about 43 flights, or about 12 percent of the flights that were headed to and from Terminal 2 on Tuesday. All the canceled flights were on Delta, United and American airlines.
RDU CEO Mike Landguth said the primary, backup and stand-by hardware systems for the check-in network all failed simultaneously, less than 48 hours before they were scheduled to be replaced.
“Tuesday, January 10, was not our finest day,” Landguth wrote on the airport’s blog Friday. “It is really incredible the havoc three small pieces of computer hardware can cause. We pride ourselves on connecting you to the people and places that matter most, efficiently and without disruption. Travel is stressful enough without any extra delays added by the airport.”
“We failed on Tuesday, and we are very sorry,” he said.
Landguth praised RDU employees for working quickly to fix the problems, which were discovered at 5 a.m. and corrected about 2:15 p.m., as well as the airlines for working to minimize the disruption for passengers.
Landguth said the failures were not the result of any outside cause, and they did not affect the check-in system in Terminal 1, where Southwest Airlines operates.
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
