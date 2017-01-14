Stories help kids understand Martin Luther King’s legacy

2:36 How the U.S. census will change in 2020 Pause

1:46 Matt Booty of Enkle Designs finds inspiration in Scandinavian design

2:56 Obama: 'This gives the Internet one last chance to talk about our bromance'

0:50 Duke's Capel: 'We got beat by a very, very good basketball team'

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries

3:41 Canes coach Peters on win over Buffalo

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

2:16 Zach Galifianakis makes a documentary about how bad gerrymandering has gotten

1:31 “He’s on top of her and he’s attacking her" 911 call from first witness in Apex