Wake deputy hurt during foot search after driver flees trooper in Johnston County

0:49 Work progresses on new Union Station in downtown Raleigh Pause

1:11 Meet the stars of the Greatest Show on Earth in a 2016 video

1:59 Anti-Klan rally on Moore Square

1:01 Dogs rescued from South Korean dog meat farm brought to NC

1:27 Hundreds march through Raleigh in honor of MLK Jr.

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

1:11 Meet the IKEA Home Tour Squad.mp4

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

2:16 Louisville's Rick Pitino and Duke's Jeff Capel weigh in on the Grayson Allen situation