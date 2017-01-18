Wake deputy hurt during foot search after driver flees trooper in Johnston County

A Wake County K-9 deputy sheriff was hurt during a search Tuesday night for the driver of a car who ran into woods after a crash ended a chase that had begun in Johnston County.
The State Highway Patrol said a trooper saw a driver commit a red-light violation on Main Street in Clayton about 8:25 p.m.
The car, a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta, first pulled over for the trooper’s lights, but then fled, a patrol spokesman, Sgt. Michael Baker, said.
The trooper chased the Jetta into Wake County on U.S. 70 Business, then north, Baker said.
The driver lost control of the car at Rock Quarry and Whitfield roads and it ran into woods there.
The sheriff’s deputy brought her partner to help trooper’s search for the driver and was hurt going through the woods in the dark, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.
She fell onto a downed tree, and a branch cut her near one ear and her neck, the sheriff‘s office said.
The wound was near the deputy’s carotid artery but did damage it, and she was treated at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh and released, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
