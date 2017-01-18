Fund set up for 18-year-old victim of Apex machete attack

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for medical expenses for an Apex teenager who was attacked by a man with a machete as she was walking home from school last week.
Priyanka Kumari, 18, is now recovering from extensive wounds from the attack. The GoFundMe page was set up Wednesday and had received more than $15,500 in donations from more than 300 people within four hours. The goal is to raise $150,000.
Kumari had just gotten off the school bus on Venezia Drive shortly after 3 p.m. on Jan. 12 when she was attacked. Several witnesses called police to report that a man was stabbing and cutting the teen on her neck and face, and police said they found Neel Salil Mehta, 20, of Cary holding a “large knife” standing over Kumari. When officers approached, Mehta dropped the knife.
An EMS crew rushed Kumari to Duke University Hospital in Durham with serious injuries. Police charged Mehta with assault with a deadly weapon, which was later upgraded to attempted murder.
Police said Mehta and Kumari had “a previous dating relationship.” The GoFundMe page described him as a stalker.
“She is a strong young lady who will recover with your love, support and encouragement,” the GoFundMe page said. “Please support the family with financial donations for medical expenses so they can focus their time and energy on helping their sweet, beautiful daughter heal through the physical and emotional wounds.”
Kumari will go through multiple therapies in her medical treatment, according to the GoFundMe page, including occupational, trauma, speech and pain therapies along with reconstructive surgeries and home care.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
