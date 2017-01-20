Dog apparently sets fire, killing family cat

A pet cat was killed Tuesday in a house fire apparently set by one of the family’s dogs that was trying to grab treats off a kitchen counter.
The fire, at 1136 Buttercup Lane, was reported to firefighters at the Rolesville Rural Fire Department at about 10:48 a.m., a fire official said. The fire caused significant smoke and fire damage to the home.
Fire officials determined that the blaze was set in motion by a dog who tried to jump up onto a kitchen counter to snag a box of dog treats had been left near the stove, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Instead of bagging the treats, the dog apparently knocked over the box, and one of its paws turned a knob that lit one of the stove’s burners.
The box then caught fire, the post said.
There was no one home at the time of the fire, and three dogs made it out unscathed, television station WNCN reported.
However, one of the family’s two cats was killed in the blaze.
