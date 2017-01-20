Raleigh recycling center on Glenwood Avenue is closing

One of the four recycling drop-off sites in Raleigh closes Friday, because the business that has hosted it has moved.
Eatman’s Carpet and Interiors had hosted the site at 8101 Glenwood Ave. for more than five years, providing a place where residents and small businesses could drop off cardboard, plastic bottles, aluminum cans and other recyclable materials. The property is now being redeveloped, forcing the site to close.
The three other recycling drop-off sites remain open:
▪ City of Raleigh Yard Waste Center, 900 North New Hope Road.
▪ Habitat Wake ReStore, 2420 North Raleigh Blvd.
▪ Jaycee Park, 2405 Wade Ave.
The city partners with churches, shopping centers and nonprofit organizations interested in hosting recycling drop-off sites of varying sizes. For more information on hosting one, call Bianca Howard at 919-996-6872.
