Any Trump-watching unlikely for 500+ powerless Duke Energy customers in Raleigh

A power outage hit about 530 Duke Energy Progress customers in an area east of downtown at mid-morning Friday, and the company did not estimate it would have service back to all of them until well after Donald Trump took the oath of office as president.
The cause of the outage was not immediately posted on the company’s website.
It estimated service could be back to everyone by 2:15 p.m.
The outage area ran from around St. Augustine’s University on the north to about Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on the south and from Quarry and Freeman and North and South State streets on the west to almost North and South Raleigh boulevards on the east.
Ron Gallagher
