Wake County

January 20, 2017 2:01 PM

Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-40 in Cary

By Chris Cioffi

ccioffi@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

A crash has shut down all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of Interstate 40 near the Harrison Avenue exit.

The accident was reported at about 1:28 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation website. The eastbound lanes of I-40 are backed up nearly to Aviation Parkway.

Ambulances and law enforcement vehicles appear to be in the lanes, trying to clear the wreck, according to the camera footage.

No details about the crash have been released, including the number of vehicles involved and the condition of drivers.

Related content

Wake County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Gas leak on Raleigh's Capitol Boulevard causes traffic snafus during Thursday morning commute.

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos