Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-40 in Cary

A crash has shut down all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of Interstate 40 near the Harrison Avenue exit.
The accident was reported at about 1:28 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation website. The eastbound lanes of I-40 are backed up nearly to Aviation Parkway.
All lanes of I-40 E are closed near Exit 287 (N. Harrison Avenue).— NCDOT I-40 (@NCDOT_I40) January 20, 2017
Ambulances and law enforcement vehicles appear to be in the lanes, trying to clear the wreck, according to the camera footage.
No details about the crash have been released, including the number of vehicles involved and the condition of drivers.
