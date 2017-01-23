Raleigh begins third round of body- and car-camera testing for police department

Police officers in Raleigh have begun testing body-worn and car-mounted cameras from a third vendor that wants a contract to outfit 600 members of the force with the recording equipment, the police department announced Monday.
The test was expected to last about 30 days.
East vendor’s test involves about 20 body-worn cameras and five car-mounted cameras used by officers who have been trained in how to operate them and how to upload video from the cameras for storage.
Testing for each of three vendors chosen to participate is accompanied by a “special memorandum” from Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown that covers circumstances in which the cameras must be turned on.
Those include arrests, traffic stops, investigations of people or vehicles that police feel are suspicious, incidents involving weapons and public disturbances.
The memorandum says police can choose whether to tell people that they are being recorded, but the officers must answer truthfully is they are asked.
Police have stressed that none of the memorandums for the tests are the final policy on body-worn cameras that the department will issue when the full program is rolled out.
