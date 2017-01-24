North Hills expansion plans get OK from citizens advisory council

Despite early concerns from neighbors about traffic and light emissions, two rezoning projects that would further expand North Hills have won approval from the Midtown Citizens Advisory Council.
In a 109-37 vote Monday, the advisory council approved development company Kane Realty’s plans to increase its North Hills footprint by buying or leasing about 34 wooded acres extending east toward Wake Forest Road. The company filed a rezoning request for the mixed-use site in September. Plans call for more retail, office space and apartments.
If the City of Raleigh approves Kane’s plans, the developer could build up to 1.3 million square feet of office space, 125,000 square feet of retail space, 2,100 residential units, 950 hotel rooms and 450 senior-living units.
The site is “very pedestrian-oriented,” said Kane CEO John Kane. About 30 percent of it will be open-air green space, including features such as parks, exercise equipment, walking trails and a one-mile fitness loop, he said. In the future, Kane Realty hopes to connect a nearby greenway to the project.
“As a team that lives here and a team that works here, we worked hard to be a good neighbor,” Kane said. “We’re not a developer that comes in and develops and leaves town.”
A subcommittee of members from the advisory council met with the developer to go over plans and additional conditions in the weeks leading up to Monday’s meeting. Subcommittee spokesperson Will Wadusky said residents’ vote centered on “the degree to which you trust Kane Realty to develop this piece of property based on what you’ve seen in North Hills.”
“Who’s better at it? Is John Kane better at it or is our CAC subcommittee more shrewd? I kind of have to leave that one up in the air,” Wadusky said.
Developers Todd Saieed and Ven Poole, who developed the six-story One Renaissance Centre, also plan to continue adding to the North Hills area. Saieed’s company, Dewitt Carolinas, submitted a rezoning request asking the city to allow up to 20 stories on a roughly 21-acre site between Kane’s property and the North Raleigh Hilton off of Wake Forest Road.
The majority of residents in the advisory council voted to approve the request with conditions, asking Dewitt Carolinas to push taller buildings farther back and better streamline “how quickly heights transition,” Wadusky said. Sixty-six people voted in favor of the request with conditions, 63 approved the request without conditions and 26 voted against the request.
Neighbors have expressed concerns about traffic in residential areas near North Hills. Some created a petition calling for the city to install speed bumps on Hardimont Road as a traffic-calming measure, while others have cited concerns about stormwater and tree preservation.
In 2009, the Raleigh City Council specified certain areas for dense growth, including Brier Creek, Triangle Town Center, Crabtree Valley Mall and North Hills.
Madison Iszler: 919-836-4952; @madisoniszler
