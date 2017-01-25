Woman searching for 16 abandoned cats: ‘I have never cried so much’

Kathy Kamins and others have been working tirelessly since early December to find 16 cats that apparently were dumped on the side of a Johnston County road.
“It’s one of the most horrible things that I have ever been through with animals,” Kamins, of Angier, said in an interview Wednesday.
The cats had been checked out of the Cumberland County Animal Shelter, Kamins said. Prosecutors say the cats were dropped off in late November by a man and woman from Johnston County at Cornwallis Road near Interstate 40.
Only nine of them have been rescued, Kamins said.
The accused man and woman, Terry Beasley and Tamara Perezlazaro, appeared in front of a Johnston County judge Tuesday, according to television station WRAL. Each was charged with one count of animal cruelty and one count of animal abandonment.
Most of the cats had not spent much time outside and some were declawed, didn’t have all their teeth or needed medication, Kamins said. After being dumped, some of the friendlier cats made their way to nearby homes, clawing at doors to find food and a warm place to sleep, she said.
Kamins and fellow volunteers have been working almost daily to bring the remaining animals home, crawling on the ground through December’s cold and wet weather to set traps with sardines.
“I have never been through this with animals,” she said. “I am completely exhausted, and I have never cried so much.”
Johnston County District Attorney Susan Doyle said her office is still looking into the case and more charges could be filed, WRAL reported.
Kamins said she plans to keep looking for the missing felines, and encouraged people with information about the cats to call 919-889-0085.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
