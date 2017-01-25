Shuckers Oyster Bar & Grill closing Glenwood South event space

Shuckers Oyster Bar & Grill will close its event and catering space on Glenwood South at the end of February.
The restaurant and catering business, owned by husband and wife Kevin and Amy Marksberry, will consolidate its operations at its original Wake Forest location, a news release says. The Marksberrys decided to close the location at 510 Glenwood Ave., which had been open for about three years, after the building’s owners told the couple they had new plans for the building, according to the release.
The 8,300-square-foot Raleigh location, across Glenwood Avenue from senior housing property Glenwood Towers, could accommodate about 300 diners, according to the Shuckers website. The company has about 80 employees, its website says.
Last year, the owners transitioned the space from a restaurant to a catering and private event site. At the time, Kevin Marksberry said growth in the catering side of the businesses required a bigger space.
Moving all of the catering business to one location means the company can focus on where its growth is, he said in the release.
“We’ve really enjoyed being part of the downtown Raleigh area,” Marksberry said. “We live in Wake Forest, our kids attend school nearby and it’s been clear that our continued growth is happening at our Wake Forest location.”
The couple have owned Shuckers since 2009.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments