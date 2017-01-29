Who should say where school crosswalks go? And who should pay for them?

1:06 Raw video: Hundreds at RDU protest Trump anti-Muslim immigration order Pause

3:25 NC State's Mark Gottfried: We had cement boots on

2:19 Trump boasts of executive orders in first weekly address

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:59 State's Dennis Smith says Wolfpack didn't play hard enough to beat Louisville

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

0:31 Students pitch app that would let families track location of school buses

1:45 State's Henderson after loss to Louisville: 'We prepared all we could'

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session