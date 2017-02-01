Two grocers, Sprouts Farmers Market and Lidl, are hiring hundreds in the Triangle

The Sprouts Farmers Market grocery chain will hold an open call to hire 150 employees on Wednesday and Thursday for its North Raleigh store.
The Arizona-based chain is looking to hire 150 people to open its store on March 15 in the Olive Park shopping center at Falls of the Neuse and Litchford roads. The 30,000-square-foot store, the first in North Carolina, will tout predominantly fresh, natural and organic products.
The walk-in interviews will be at the Holiday Inn Raleigh North at 2805 Highwoods Blvd. on Wednesday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and Thursday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Interested people who cannot make it to the event can visit sprouts.com/careers.
“The team is looking to hire grocery employees with a passion for the bakery, meat, deli, grocery, produce, vitamin and cashier departments, and interested applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume,” said Shannon Hughes, a spokeswoman for the company.
Sprouts is opening next to other businesses in Olive Park, including a BB&T Bank branch, California-based taco chain Chronic Tacos and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar.
The store is joining a crowded grocery landscape that has included recent entries from other chains such as Wegmans and Publix. New York-based Wegmans announced in October plans to open a 120,000-square-foot store on Wake Forest Road between Six Forks Road and Interstate 440, next to Trader Joe’s.
German grocer Lidl — pronounced “lee-dil” — is planning at least four new stores in Wake County, and has been holding hiring events across the Triangle. In August the grocer, one of the biggest supermarket chains in the world, broke ground in Wake Forest.
Job candidates, which can make up to $17.50 an hour in supervisory roles, are encouraged to apply online, said LIDL spokeswoman Alissa Hinkson.
Lidl has been building one of its regional distribution centers in Alamance County and plans to open its first U.S. stores no later than 2018.
