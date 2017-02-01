Cupid’s Undie Run – where you strip down to help those in need

Looking for a “brief” fun run in Raleigh this month? You’re in luck – Cupid’s Undie Run is returning.
The one-mile fun run (or walk or jog) on Feb. 18 will benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation to end neurofibromatosis and takes place across the country.
The Raleigh festivities will start at Solas, 419 Glenwood Ave., at noon. The run itself starts at 2 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to strip down to their skivvies. Organizers said they know that’s not for everyone.
“So whether you start a team for your friends, join a team or run solo, just come out, have a blast and raise some money for NF research,” the run’s website said.
A Facebook page for Raleigh’s event said the run raised more than $3.5 million in donations last year and is hoping to top that with $4 million this year.
As of Wednesday, registration was $35 on the Raleigh run site.
