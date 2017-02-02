Peace Street bridge claims another victim, snarls traffic

The Peace Street bridge has claimed another vehicular victim.
A refrigerated tractor-trailer truck was headed toward Capital Boulevard on West Peace Street when it got stuck passing under the Peace Street bridge at about 1:33 p.m. Thursday.
The Freightliner truck’s trailer was bowed in the center, and debris from the truck was scattered in the street, blocking traffic.
Police were detouring cars around the crash while arranging to have the truck moved, which could take several hours, said Raleigh Police Department spokeswoman Laura Hourigan.
Peace Street Bridge even has its own Twitter account that tweeted about the incident Thursday.
I like to reach out and touch...trucks. https://t.co/36QsJVd6Ir— PSB (@PeaceStBridge) February 2, 2017
.@JKingWhite yeah, I'm great! Thanks for asking. I've been needing to scratch that itch for awhile.— PSB (@PeaceStBridge) February 2, 2017
I broke a food truck. https://t.co/TjEBCJGTZj— PSB (@PeaceStBridge) February 2, 2017
The Peace Street bridge is not the only one in the Triangle known to crunch through the roofs of unsuspecting trucks.
Durham’s famed “Can Opener” bridge has proved troublesome to truckers for decades. But since the state Department of Transportation installed a new laser-guided traffic signal at Gregson and Peabody streets, the number of trucks losing their hats has decreased, officials said.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments