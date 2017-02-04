Krispy Kreme Challenge is under way in Raleigh; roads closed along the route

Roads near downtown Raleigh are closed this morning while thousands of people pound the pavement between N.C. State University and Krispy Kreme trying as fast as they can to run 5 miles and choke down a dozen doughnuts.
The Krispy Kreme Challenge, which is in its 13th year, dares runners to trek 2.5 miles to the Krispy Kreme store on North Person Street from the Memorial Belltower on N.C. State’s campus, eat a dozen doughnuts, and then run 2.5 miles back to the start. The temperature was well below freezing today as runners gathered for the race.
Streets began closing at 4:30 a.m. near Hillsborough Street and Chamberlain Street and Pullen Road and North Person Street between Polk Street and East Pace Street, according to a City of Raleigh release.
Between the two points, all cross streets are closed, the release said. The roads will begin reopening at 11 a.m., and traffic should be back to normal by noon.
Completing the challenge has proved troublesome for some runners, but people come back every year for more.
Last year, more than 8,000 people ran the race, which raised $195,000 to the UNC Children’s Hospital. The event is the hospital’s largest single source of unrestricted donations and has generated $1.1 million.
