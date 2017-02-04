Raw Video: Krispy Kreme Run 2017

Runners converge on Krispy Kreme to try to down their dozen doughnuts before finishing the race in Raleigh.
Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Raleigh Report

Raleigh celebrates the New Year

VIDEO: Fireworks welcome the 2017 New Year for the early countdown during First Night Raleigh, a celebration that brought a pop-up wedding chapel, miniature golf and a pair of fireworks shows as the city’s copper acorn dropped.

Wake County

Special garbage pickup for Raleigh congressman

A Raleigh sanitation worker using a specialized trash truck empties the garbage cans behind the house of U.S. Rep. George Holding. Raleigh requires homeowners to pull their trash cans to the curb, although some receive special service. Holding received an exemption due to his "steep driveway."

Editor's Choice Videos