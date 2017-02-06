Sheriff sees no foul play in Wake burned-body case, but awaits autopsy results

Wake County sheriff's investigators have no indication so far that the death of a person whose body was found on fire in Harris Lake County Park on Sunday afternoon involved foul play, officials said Monday.
The person, who was found about 1 p.m., was severely burned, and officials were not able to tell even the gender of the victim, sheriff’s office spokesman John Dee Williams said.
“We don’t think there was any foul play,” Williams said. That was based on a lack of indications of a crime, however.
“We’re waiting for the medical examiner’s report” before making a ruling, Williams said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
