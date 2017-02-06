Sheriff sees no foul play in Wake burned-body case, but awaits autopsy results

1:03 UNC coach Roy Williams bashes HB2 after win in Greensboro Pause

5:45 84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial - The Entire Journey

2:26 Hundreds pay tribute to Charles Shackleford in Kinston

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

9:30 UNC'S Roy Williams on playing in Greensboro after win over Notre Dame

0:24 Preparing NC high school students for college courses

2:49 UNC's Kenny Williams on win over Notre Dame

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration