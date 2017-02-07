8-year-old cancer survivor becomes face of St. Baldrick’s Foundation

Scott Lenfestey was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was 3. He went through three years of chemotherapy. Now he’s cancer free and giving back to other children with cancer.
Scott, who lives in Cary, met one of his heroes last week – Cliff Bleszinski, best known for designing the videogame “Gears of War.” Scott got to tour the studio at Epic Games in Cary with Bleszinski. He had played one of Bleszinski’s other games, “Infinity Blade,” as a distraction during his cancer treatments.
The meeting with Bleszinski was part of Scott’s new role as one of the faces of a new national campaign for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. The campaign is called “Take Childhood Back from Cancer” and focuses on advocacy for children with cancer.
The campaign features kids like Scott “who have had their childhoods disrupted by their cancer diagnosis – forcing them to be in hospitals when they should be hanging out on playgrounds and knowing complicated medical terms that their peers don’t know,” according to a news release.
Although Scott’s life was turned upside down by cancer at such a young age, “he has decided to do all he can to take back from cancer what he lost during his childhood,” the release says. “Scott is an energetic child who loves basketball, going to birthday parties, and playing on playgrounds.”
And now that Scott is cancer free, he supports St. Baldrick’s by giving speeches on Capitol Hill to advocate on behalf of other children affected by cancer and participating in the foundation’s Public Service Announcements.
Scott also attends St. Baldrick’s signature head shaving events, including an upcoming one on March 18 at the Raleigh Beer Garden on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.
