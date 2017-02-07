Judge rules in favor of Fayetteville, against Cary and Apex in Jordan Lake water lawsuit

A judge has ruled in favor of Fayetteville and other communities downstream of Jordan Lake who said their water supplies were threatened by a state commission’s decision to allow three Wake towns to divert water from the Cape Fear River Basin.
In March 2015, the state’s Environmental Management Commission allowed Cary, Apex and Morrisville to modify a 2001 agreement, known as an inter-basin transfer, that allowed those towns to return 24 million gallons of Cape Fear River Basin water per day to the Neuse River Basin. Jordan Lake, a major source of drinking water, lies in the Cape Fear River Basin.
The 2015 modification increased that number to 33 million gallons per day, a 38 percent increase that the Fayetteville Public Works Commission has said endangers the water supply for users downriver, including the City of Fayetteville. Of that, 31 million gallons per day were allowed to be returned into the Neuse basin.
The Fayetteville Public Works Commission filed a legal challenge in May 2015 against the EMC and the Department of Environmental Quality.
The ruling issued Tuesday by Judge Donald Overby, an administrative law judge, does not completely overturn the 2015 certificate. But it does require the commission to reissue the agreement in a modified form that requires larger volumes of water to be discharged into the Cape Fear basin.
Overby’s ruling orders the modified certificate to require that 6.9 million gallons per day be discharged into the Cape Fear basin by 2020, with an increasing schedule of discharges extending through 2045.
In the June hearing, Fayetteville’s attorneys said the modification processes had been conducted hastily, without allowing affected people and municipalities enough time to review the changes. They said the resulting decrease in discharges posed a long-term threat to water availability on peak use days as the southeastern portion of North Carolina continues to grow.
The state said it had followed industry-standard measurement practices in awarding the certificate and that its models showed the water supplies of downstream communities would not be threatened as a result. Benne Hutson, the lawyer representing the interests of the EMC, Cary and Apex, also cited the prohibitive cost of modifying the newly built Western Wake Wastewater Treatment Facility to return more water south and east to the Cape Fear basin.
Overby’s ruling found that the Department of Environmental Quality “did not independently verify any information; it did not check for errors.” He states that the EMC had used the wrong legal standard in awarding the certificate – and that it had failed to meet the correct one.
The commission had “mitigated detriments to a ‘reasonable degree,’ ” Overby states. But “the proper grounds upon which to grant an (inter-basin transfer) certificate, or a certificate modification ... requires detriments to downstream users be mitigated to the ‘maximum degree practicable.’ ”
