Body found burning in Wake park identified as 59-year-old Apex woman

A body found on fire at Harris Lake County Park on Sunday has been identified as Apex resident Elizabeth Marie Vandenbout, 59, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said.
A statement issued Tuesday also said that preliminary autopsy results from the Office of the State Medical Examiner confirmed investigators’ initial conclusion that no foul play was involved in Vandenbout’s death.
Deputies closed the park, on Harris Lake, after the body was found burning early Sunday afternoon.
Initially, deputies could not tell if the body was male or female because it had been so badly burned, they said.
The statement Tuesday did not say if medical examiners had yet concluded what killed Vandenbout, who lived on Park Summit Boulevard.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments