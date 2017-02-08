Call Little Bo Peep: Sheep found lost in Apex

1:15 Two Durham cops, deputy injured in motorcycle wreck Pause

1:48 Raleigh Police Protective Association calls city pay raises 'step in right direction'

1:56 Cameron Crazies fired up for Duke-Carolina rivalry game

1:09 Hiroshi Arakawa: On the mend and back to pickin'

1:48 Cooper defends his opposition of Senate confirmation of his Cabinet appointees

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

0:56 Speakers make economic case for preschool

3:06 Duke's Coach K jokes about retirement and calls Duke-Carolina game a 'national treasure'

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper: I am going to fight about the issues I believe in