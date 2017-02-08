Call Little Bo Peep: Sheep found lost in Apex

Someone call Little Bo Peep, because Apex police may have found her sheep.
“This little guy is roaming around near Beaver Creek,” the Apex Police Department wrote on its Facebook page, attaching a photo of the sheep standing near a “No Trespassing: Town of Apex Utility Easement” sign.
The post was shared more than 100 times and had more than 200 reactions in about two hours, with several people volunteering to adopt the sheep or making sheep-themed jokes.
Police asked the owner to call 919-362-8661.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
