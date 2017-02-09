Listen to love: Restaurant, radio station will broadcast your love stories on Valentine’s Day

Have a love story you want to share? Centro restaurant and Little Raleigh Radio want to broadcast it.
Stop by Centro, a Mexican restaurant at 106 S. Wilmington St. in Raleigh, and record a story in the “Listen to Love” story booth, outfitted with microphones and other recording equipment. Then tune in to Little Raleigh Radio on Valentine’s Day at 4 p.m. and again at 9 p.m. to listen to the curated stories. You can listen at www.littleraleighradio.org. The project is similar to NPR’s StoryCorps project, which records and broadcasts “the lives and stories of everyday.”
Any love stories are accepted.
“Whether it’s platonic, romantic or somewhere in between, love is often the basis for our most incredible stories,” a Facebook event for the project said.
