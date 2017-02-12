At wheelchair basketball tourney, fierce game faces can’t hide the exuberance of play

1:56 Diverse crowd marches in Raleigh to champion civil rights, healthcare and immigration at HKonJ People’s Assembly Pause

0:53 Raw Video: Thousands gather at HKonJ march in Raleigh

4:24 The Trifecta: A journey towards culinary excellence in the Triangle

0:48 Sunday Supper on Fayetteville from the air

3:13 HKonJ March 2015

2:36 How the U.S. census will change in 2020

5:38 NC State's Gottfried: I am not going to lay down

2:13 NC State's Smith: I really believe we can be a great team, I still do

2:17 NC State's Dorn: We just stopped competing