NCDOT, Shaw University partner for career expo

The N.C. Department of Transportation and Shaw University are partnering again to hold the annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities Career Expo.
The HBCU Career Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Estey Hall Auditorium on Shaw’s campus, 118 E. South St. in Raleigh.
The event will provide recruitment opportunities and professional connections for minority students.
Students from Fayetteville State University, Durham Technical Community College, N.C. Central University, Shaw University, St. Augustine’s University, Wake Technical Community College, Johnston Community College and Elizabeth City State University are invited.
For more information, call 919-508-1791 or email mtmclean@ncdot.gov. To learn more about NCDOT education initiatives, go to www.ncdot.gov/careers/edu.
