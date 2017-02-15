A girl’s best friend: Family raising money for autism service dog trained in Apex

0:53 Raw Video: Thousands gather at HKonJ march in Raleigh Pause

3:13 HKonJ March 2015

2:05 Historic Raleigh church works to restore windows

6:32 ‘Let them in’: Refugee, immigrant ban protest draws crowd at RDU

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

0:48 St. Paul's AME gets two restored stained glass windows

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham

0:46 Cooper says he is not required to seek Senate approval of Cabinet choices

1:34 Zion Williamson - best high school dunker ever?