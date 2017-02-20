Iraqi refugee in NC: ‘Thanks to God we arrived before the ban’

0:59 Special garbage pickup for Raleigh congressman Pause

2:05 Wake commissioners votes to adopt transit plan

1:29 Ringling Brothers Circus makes one last stop in Raleigh

2:23 Coach John Calipari goes on rant about firing of NC State's Mark Gottfried

0:53 'Hamilton' coming to DPAC in 2018

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

1:04 LGBT activists and Charlotte businessmen call for HB2 repeal

1:19 Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue

7:09 NC State's Gottfried: 'It has been a tough couple of days'