Crashes on I-440 and I-40 are causing big delays this morning

Morning commuters in Raleigh are seeing some serious slowdowns because of traffic incidents on major routes.
The state Department of Transportation reported that the shoulder is closed on I-40 westbound about a mile west of the Gorman Street exit. The I-40 incident was reported at 6:53 a.m., DOT reports said.
On the Beltline, a vehicle crash was reported at 7:24 a.m., near the Lake Boone Trail exit on the westbound side of the road, DOT reports said. Police, firefighters and EMS crews have been sent to the scene to clear the crash, which closed two of the three traffic lanes.
The Interstate 440 crash near Lake Boone’s Exit 5 has created a bottleneck that has slowed all the way to the Capital Boulevard exit, nearly six miles away.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments