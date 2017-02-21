Yes, the flu’s going around this week, Triangle doctors say

2:18 Tar Heel of the Year: John Kane’s vision continues to transform Raleigh Pause

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

6:32 ‘Let them in’: Refugee, immigrant ban protest draws crowd at RDU

2:50 Gov. Cooper’s teacher pay plan: Raises averaging 10 percent over next two years

2:29 Cooper proposes raises for NC teachers

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general

1:16 Trump claims Obama might have won North Carolina in 2008 because of voter fraud

0:44 Surgeon surprised when a coyote followed him into work

2:23 Coach John Calipari goes on rant about firing of NC State's Mark Gottfried