Food drive honors three students killed in Chapel Hill

For the third time since they were killed in Chapel Hill two years ago, university students Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu-Salha and Razan Abu-Salha will be honored with a food drive in Raleigh on Saturday.
Donations of canned goods and other non-perishable food brought to the Islamic Association of Raleigh will go to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, which provides food to local organizations in 34 counties.
The first food drive in March 2015 was organized about a month after Barakat; his wife, Yusor Abu-Salh, and her sister, Razan Abu-Salha, were shot and killed in the apartment where Barakat and Abu-Salha lived in Chapel Hill. People donated 12,278 pounds of food and more than $2,270 in cash and checks, enough to provide about 21,300 meals.
Last year’s food drive resulted in more than 26,000 meals, according to organizers.
Volunteers from more than two dozen businesses, churches and religious and educational groups will collect donations at the Islamic Association of Raleigh, 808 Atwater St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Barakat, 23, was a second-year dental student at UNC-Chapel Hill, and his wife, Yusor, 21, had just been accepted to the dental school. Razan, 19, was a design student at N.C. State University.
A neighbor, Craig Stephen Hicks, was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He is still awaiting trial.
