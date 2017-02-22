Architect Phil Freelon’s firm to finish NC Freedom Monument Park in Raleigh

Durham architect Phil Freelon today announced that his group will undertake completion of the stalled N.C. Freedom Monument Park in downtown Raleigh to honor the contributions of African-Americans to the state.
Speaking at a luncheon in Raleigh, Freelon said that he expects the project to be completed in 18 to 24 months, depending on funding.
The Freedom Monument Park has been in the works since 2002, when the Paul Green Foundation held a series of public discussions with the aim of establishing a monument to reflect the African-American experience in the state. In 2006, the Freedom Monument Park committee identified a proposed site at Wilmington and Lane streets, just east of the Legislative Building, and money was allocated for it in the state budget. But the recession halted those plans. and the project sputtered.
Freelon is known for his design work on cultural institutions, most notably the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. He also worked on the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta and is now working on an expansion of Motown Museum in Detroit.
Freelon was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, last March and has said he wants to draw attention to the Duke ALS Clinic, where researchers are trying to find effective ways to treat the fatal disease.
