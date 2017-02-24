Woman dies, 2 teens, 2 adults hurt in 90 mph crash after Garner police speeding chase

2:05 Historic Raleigh church works to restore windows Pause

0:48 St. Paul's AME gets two restored stained glass windows

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

1:12 Sen. Hise: 'We have reached a point that the executive branch is challenging the constitutional authority of the general assembly'

1:08 Sen. Meredith: 'Sec. Hall is openly defying...the very plain language found in the NC Constitution'

2:44 Governor Cooper: NC’s Caniac in Chief

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC

5:04 Roy Williams on Tar Heels’ victory over Louisville

1:11 Louisville coach Rick Pitino comments on altercation with North Carolina fan