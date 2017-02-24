Woman dies, 2 teens, 2 adults hurt in 90 mph crash after Garner police speeding chase

A 25-year-old woman died and two other adults and two children were hurt, one critically, when a car that Garner police had been chasing for speeding Thursday evening crashed into another vehicle on Hammond Road near the Interstate 40 interchange in Raleigh at about 90 mph, officials said.
Shada Sahquea Taylor was a passenger in the fleeing car and was found dead when Garner officers discovered the wreck after they had lost sight of the 2008 Pontiac, a Garner town spokesman said.
The man who police said was driving the car, Kwame Delanta Otis McGregory, 18, of 1491 U.S. 70 W. in Garner, was hurt, but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman said.
Garner police charged McGregory with driving while impaired, police said, and they expected to add other charges.
A wreck report compiled by Raleigh traffic investigators estimated that the Pontiac was traveling north on Hammond Road at 90 mph when a southbound Chevrolet van owned by Neighbor to Neighbor Ministries was making a left turn onto I-40.
The van, driven by Shaun Dontay Jackson, 36, of Raleigh, wound up on its side more than 100 feet away off the east side of Hammond Road, the report said.
Two children were in the van -- 14-year-old Erieyana Holloway and 13-year-old Montrell Lewis of Raleigh -- police said.
Garner officials said Erieyana was in critical condition at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh early Friday.
The chase began shortly before 7 p.m. on Garner Road near New Rand Road, the spokesman said.
A Garner police traffic unit reported that the car had failed to stop and a chase had begun,
Officers who were in the chase lost sight of it on Rush Street and turned onto Hammond Road looking for it, the spokesman said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
