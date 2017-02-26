Wake County

February 26, 2017 10:33 AM

15-year-old girl shot after masked men enter Garner apartment

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

A 15-year-old girl was wounded early Sunday when three men with their faces covered entered a Garner apartment and opened fire, witnesses told police.

Garner police were called to 248 Westcroft Drive shortly after midnight early Sunday after a report of a shooting at an apartment.

Several people had been inside the apartment when three men entered with their faces covered and opened fire, police said in a news release.

Briana Solomon-Sides, 15, of Raleigh was shot, police said. She was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries and was in stable condition as of about 9 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Garner Police Department at 919-772-8810 or the Crime tips line at 919-890-7318, or email GPDtips@garnernc.gov.

