10-year-old Cary boy, missing since Monday afternoon, found safe

Police said Tuesday morning that officers in Durham had found 10-year-old Khristian Joseph safe after he had been missing since he left Pleasant Grove Elementary School on foot Monday.
He was returned to his mother shortly after 5 a.m., Cary authorities said.
Khristian had not been seen since he left Pleasant Grove Elementary School on Monday afternoon.
Authorities did not immediately disclose where Khristian was when police found him or if they knew where he had been overnight.
