10-year-old Cary boy, missing since Monday afternoon, found safe

1:20 Greg Ford, then-candidate for Wake County commissioner seat explains his campaign Pause

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:38 UNC's Berry talks turnovers after loss to Virginia

1:10 Will Archie Miller be NC State's next basketball coach?

0:54 NC State's Gottfried: 'My whole focus...is our players'

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

1:34 NAACP rally calls on Price for town hall meeting