New Middle Creek Library will open Saturday

A new library on Middle Creek High School’s campus will open with a ribbon-cutting Saturday morning, Wake County announced.
The $3 million, 8,880-square-foot project was funded by a $45 million bond referendum passed by county voters in 2007. It will hold 40,000 books and provide access to 18 public computers and youth programming.
Middle Creek Community Library, at 111 Middle Creek Park Ave., will fill a gap in library service in the area immediately southwest of Raleigh, in between Garner’s Southeast Regional Library and libraries in towns along the N.C. 55 corridor – Apex, Holly Springs and Fuquay-Varina.
The library will be open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on Sundays.
Following the 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting Saturday, the library will hold a children’s storytime at 11 a.m. and host performer Shaun Jay Magic at 2 p.m.
While the library has an Apex address, it technically is in Cary town limits.
