Live smoke grenade discovered last week in carry-on bag at RDU

The Transportation Security Administration found a live smoke grenade in a carry-on bag at Raleigh-Durham International Airport last week.
“Not only do smoke grenades deploy a thick blanket of smoke, they also burn extremely hot and are considered hazmat,” TSA wrote in its blog Wednesday. “They are prohibited from both carry-on and checked bags.”
The grenade, like firearms found in carry-on bags, was seized. Depending on circumstances, those found to have such an item in carry-on bags can receive a citation or face arrest.
Airline passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage, but they first must be declared to the airline, TSA wrote.
On Feb. 23, TSA discovered 21 firearms in carry-on bags across the nation – breaking the one-day record of 18 firearms found in bags on one day in 2014.
Last week, TSA discovered 79 firearms in carry-on bags at U.S. airports. Of those, 68 were loaded, and 21 had a round chambered.
