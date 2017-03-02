Fire damages house on Chaney Road in Raleigh, is blamed on electrical problem

A fire attributed to an electrical problem forced two people from a single-story duplex house at 902 Chaney Road early Thursday, and one firefighter was injured, the fire department reported.
A neighbor reported the fire at 1:22 a.m., the department said.
Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the back of the building when they arrived and had the fire under control about 20 minutes later, a report of the incident said.
Officials said one firefighter was taken to a hospital with an arm injury, but they did not disclose details.
The fire damaged about 15 percent of the building, they said.
